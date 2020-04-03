Ending the Russia-OPEC price war has new urgency for North Dakota’s Congressional delegation, particularly with the recent announcement by one of the Bakken’s top producers that it is filing for Chapter 11.
Whiting Oil and Gas, an independent oil and gas company with holdings primarily in the Bakken, announced it would seek a “voluntary” reorganization on Wednesday. The deal, if approved by a Texas bankruptcy court, will allow the company to continue operating. But, with prices cratering, it’s not clear how well American shale companies can emerge from the other side once the crisis is over.
Oil companies across the Bakken have announced drastic cost-cutting measures. The state, which depends on oil and gas revenues, has meanwhile received more than 24,000 thousand unemployment claims, many of them from the energy sector.
“(Our oil companies) are already fighting the low demand because of coronavirus,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. told the Williston Herald. “You add in a price war, and it is just very hard to get through this.”
Hoeven and Sen. Kevin Cramer have both been pressing President Donald Trump and members of his administration on the issue, and talking to members of the Saudi Arabian royal family as well as energy officials and other diplomats.
“if our ships showed up with a bunch of crude in Saudi Arabia, you know they wouldn’t put up with it,” Hoeven said.
Cramer, meanwhile, called for a withdrawal of U.S. troops, who are protecting Saudi Arabian oil assets.
"I cannot justify defending Saudi oil assets while they declare war on ours," Cramer said during a statewide teleconference recently.
Cramer partnered with Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, to introduce legislation that would require President Donald Trump to remove all US forces from Saudi Arabia.
Hoeven, meanwhile, told the Williston Herald that protecting the oil and gas industry is a matter of national and economic security for America.
“Our consumers are going to have low prices at the pump, but that is only because of this domestic industry,” he said. “We’ve seen what OPEC does when they have us literally over a barrel. They’ve raised their prices. Our industry is already vulnerable because of this coronavirus. We cannot let OPEC take advantage of us.”
Hoeven said there is evidence that North Dakota legislators' efforts are gaining some traction.
Trump, meanwhile, has said he talked with both countries and that he offered to join talks between them if need be. He also tweeted that Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to oil production cuts between 10 to 15 million barrels per day.
Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has called for an “urgent” meeting on Monday between OPEC and its allies to discuss the situation.
“Today, the Kingdom calls for an urgent meeting for OPEC+ group and other countries, with aim of reaching a fair agreement to restore the desired balance of oil markets,” a release from the Saudi Press Agency said.
Meanwhile, efforts continue to identify ways to help the industry.
Trump has a meeting with Chevron and other large oil companies on Friday, April 3, to discuss the situation, and ask what help, if any the administration could offer. Cramer helped organize the meeting, he said in an emailed release.
Large oil companies, and in particular the American Petroleum Institute, have been telling the president that he shouldn’t take any extraordinary steps to help the oil industry, and that responsible oil and gas companies will weather the storm.
However, the meeting does include oil tycoon Harold Hamm, founder and executive chairman of one of the Bakken’s largest producers, Continental Resources. He’s a wild card, because in his role as Chairman of the Domestic Energy Producers Alliance, he has called for an investigation into oil dumping against Saudi Arabia and other countries. Hamm is also a well-known contributor to Trump’s re-election efforts.
Later in the day, Trump will also talk to small to mid-cap producers, who have previously told the White House they do need to help to make it through the price war. Among the voices on that call will be Canary CEO Dan Eberhart.
Among talking points, Eberhart has already suggested buying oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The Department of Energy already has funds it could use for a purchase, Hoeven said. But it would also require Congressional authorizations and the idea was shot down by Democrats during negotiations for the CARES Act, the third round of coronavirus aid.
Hoeven and Cramer worked with Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to come up with an alternative Democrats can’t shut down — leasing space in the SRP to oil companies.
“We can use the SPR as just that, a reserve supply,” Hoeven said. “That will take oil off the market and will help some.”
Eberhart agreed that would help some. But he thinks buying oil would make more sense, even for Democrats.
“Prices are low. Grab it now and sell it later when oil rebounds. The revenue gain should be attractive to Democrats who always want to use the SPR to fund their priorities,” he said. “It’s a real opportunity. It is also much easier for the government to own the oil outright than have to manage it for the companies.”
Hoeven and Cramer have both indicated they’re pursuing other avenues of helping the oil and gas industry weather the double-whammy of COVID-19 and the Russia-OPEC price war.
“I would support an embargo,” Hoeven said. “The American Petroleum Institute has said they like other things better. But I would support that.”
Among those other things, Hoeven said, is a simple buy American campaign.
“We are trying to get the president, on a voluntary basis, or even under the Defense Production Act, to issue an executive order that our refineries should buy oil from American companies, rather than Saudi Arabia or Russia,” Hoeven said. “We do produce both heavy and light crude oil.”