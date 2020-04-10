An end to the global price between Russia and OPEC appears to be on the horizon, but with coronavirus destroying more than a quarter of world demand for oil, the markets remain uncertain that the deal is good enough to bring salvation to struggling energy markets.
“The deal is inadequate and the market has rejected it,” Dan Eberhart, CEO of Bakken-based Canary, told the Williston Herald. “The Bakken is a high-cost play, and this downturn is going to be very, very painful for the Bakken.”
Others felt that any deal was better than no deal, and hoped for pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is over.
“At this stage every dollar matters, so getting the Saudis to back off dumping this oil is a great step,” North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness told the Williston Herald. “We need to get the economy rolling and demand restored to ensure we can keep producing. The second quarter looks brutal for oil markets. Once we get through this covid challenge let’s hope for surging demand.”
Fracn8r Monte Besler, an oil and gas industry consultant in the Bakken, suggested that a deal could at least help provide some stability in the short run.
“That will be helpful to operators needing to generate better cashflow, especially those heavily debt ridden,” he told the Williston Herald. “However, the basic root problem of a global oversupply of crude oil is still going to exist, and will limit price improvement in the near term.”
Markets require an improvement in the economy worldwide for things to really change, Besler said.
That's going to take a favorable end to the COVID-19 crisis, one that preserves both lives and the health of the economy.
That reality has already been reflected in a continued downward trend in crude oil prices Friday. WTI had dropped $2 by by mid-afternoon to $22.76 a barrel, while Brent crude was down $1.37 to $31.48.
Saudi Arabia, meanwhile led a meeting of G20 countries to push non-OPEC countries into committing to at least 5 million more barrels per day in production cuts.
Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette is representing American interests on the G20 call, which was taking place Friday.
Brouillette has said U.S. production will fall by at least 2 million barrels per day and perhaps even 3 million by year’s end due to market forces.
“Everyone is going to have to reduce production as long as we have this demand curve being what it is,” he told CNBC on Thursday. “There is simply no other choice.”
Eberhart noted that the EIA Energy forecast now predicts 11 million barrels per day for production this time next year, where the United States had been peaking at 13 million barrels per day.
“Are they signaling to OPEC and Russia that U.S. production cuts from market forces alone are real?” he asked.
Legislators aim for tougher tactics
Against this backdrop, a coalition of oil state Senators has been pushing get-tougher tactics. These include oil embargoes, anti-dumping suits, tariffs and the like.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, who is among these Senators, has helped introduce legislation that would remove American troops from posts protecting Saudi oil assets from Iran, saying it is unconscionable to protect Saudi Arabia’s oil industry when the supposed American ally is taking steps to attack American energy companies.
Cramer, along with Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, have scheduled a call next week with Saudi Arabia.
Sen. John Hoeven, meanwhile, has said he would support measures like an oil embargo or tariffs on Saudi oil, though he has also indicated he believes a diplomatic solution would be faster and more effective.
Hoeven has also participated in phone calls with the Saudi royal family to stress the importance of allies working together. He has been promoting a buy American campaign, as well, and he helped introduce bicameral legislation to fund purchases of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, something President Donald Trump has also called for.
Both Hoeven and Cramer had praise for the OPEC+ deal, calling it a step in the right direction.
“No matter what, the mess Saudi Arabia and Russia made may take years to clean up,” Cramer said. “I look forward to reviewing more details as they come out and seeing if these actions are enough to provide market stability and will be watching closely to ensure follow through by the parties. If not, the United States will be further empowered to take immediate action.”
Domestic energy is vital to national security, Hoeven added.
“It is important that Saudi Arabia and Russia agree to cut oil production and follow through, given that the demand for oil is down due to the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “Ending this global price war is a critical part of our efforts during the pandemic to support our domestic energy producers in North Dakota, and across the nation, who are vital to our economic and national security.”
Striking the right balance for American energy
Trump has been in an unusual position in the current circumstances. He’s well-known for criticizing oil cartels for keeping prices artificially high. Low gasoline prices are good for consumers, he has often said.
But, he also doesn’t want to lose energy jobs, and Amercian shale producers are not profitable at $20 oil. That has put him in the position of calling Russia and Saudi Arabia to press them for production cuts, while simultaneously talking with the oil and gas industry about what to do.
American energy, it turns out, has been somewhat divided on the answer to that.
Larger oil companies like Chevron and Exxon have urged the President not to order production cuts and to let markets do their thing.
API President Mike Sommers put it thusly on CNN International, “In the United States, we have over 9,000 producers in this country and we live in a situation where one president or one leader can’t say, ‘stop producing American oil.’ So, what you’re seeing here is producers already responding to market demands. Based on some estimates, you already are starting to see 25 to 30% of American oil go offline as a consequence of low energy prices and we think that’s the right way to handle this. The market should be dictating these solutions, not doing it through some kind of government dictate.”
Texas oil and gas producers like Pioneer and Parsley, meanwhile, have called for production cuts in Texas, as has Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton. The TRC regulates oil and gas in Texas.
Oil tycoon Harold Hamm, executive director and founder of Continental Resources, is one of the largest Bakken operators. He has diverged from other large oil and gas companies, pushing Trump's administration to pursue an anti-dumping case against Russia and the Saudis.
Smaller independent oil and gas companies, meanwhile, have said they will not survive without help.
“API’s Mike Sommers has said 25 to 35 percent of U.S. output could be shut-in,” Eberhart said. “Higher cost shale is going to be in trouble. Oil sands is closed. The frontier independents that are so important in opening new plays are at highest risk. They won’t be able to get credit.”