By May 1943, victory gardens were supplying 40 percent of the produce in America, a substantial contribution that helped the nation get through two world wars. Now, spurred by images of empty grocery store shelves while the world fights an invisible, viral enemy, many are warming to the idea of victory gardens once again.
Andy Kuester, with Handy Andy’s in Williston is among garden centers already seeing an increased interest in gardening, albeit, perhaps, a little ahead of North Dakota's actual growing season.
Kuester said he has fielded lots of questions from “antsy” first-time gardeners who are eager to start planting sooner rather than later.
“Of course, in the northern climate, it’s not quite time for that yet,” he said. “But it is good to be thinking about it and planning for it and deciding maybe what you would want to grow.”
Gardeners can start peppers and tomatoes indoors, to transplant in May, after all danger of frost has passed. Broccoli, cauliflower and kale are also good candidates for starting indoors.
Other plants just do better if sewn directly outside. That includes cucumbers and squash — but their seeds will not stand up well to soil temperatures less than 60 degrees.
“The right planting time is closer to the middle of May for most outdoor items,” Kuester said. “There are some things that could be planted as early as May 1, or a little earlier. Some of the root crops like potatoes, onions, and things like that can be sewn fairly soon. Although, the ground is still pretty cold right now.”
Plants are a bit like people in that they, too, would prefer warmer temperatures in the bed, Kuester said. Soil temperatures should be at least 40 degrees for many seeds, and 60 degrees for favorite warm season crops like squash, peppers, and tomatoes.
Apartment dwellers who may not have access to traditional gardening space don’t need to feel left out, Kuester added. A balcony facing, east, west, or south, can still be used to grow quite a bit of produce in container gardens.
“On container gardening, I like to follow the spacing rules in Square Foot Gardening,” he said. “There’s lots of information online about that, even if you don’t have the book.”
In the square foot gardening concept, bigger plants like tomatoes need at least 1 foot square growing room. So that’s the size pot you would want to work with if growing that plant.
North-facing balconies might not be able to grow tomatoes and peppers without a grow light, but can still probably grow things like leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, celery and maybe even carrots, Kuester suggested.
“You could also do most herbs, although they are not going to grow as well as they could with more sunlight,” he said. “Even basil is fairly tolerant of lower light.”
The main thing, Kuester said, is to choose things you want to eat and are interested in growing.
“Enjoy yourself,” he said. “Enjoy gardening and the process. If you don’t enjoy it, don’t do it.”
NDSU Extension’s network of Master Gardeners is meanwhile getting ready to field all the inevitable questions from first-time gardeners and is getting prepared to welcome a wave of new gardeners with all kinds of information to help them.
Not only are existing pamphlets and online information being gathered, but mini-seminars, taped using smart phones, are being considered, as well as newspaper columns.
At the same time, there is also a campaign to encourage gardeners of all stripes to consider planting one or two extra rows of vegetables to donate to local food pantries.
“We know that unemployment is probably going to go beyond 10 percent,” Master Gardener program leader and horticulturist Dr. Esther McGinnis said. “We have all these restaurant servers and all these people in service industries unable to go to work. People are financially and food insecure, and the increase in demand on food pantries is going to be every dramatic.”
Indeed, some of that has already been playing out. The Salvation Army food pantry in Williston reported an increased demand of 50 percent, amid unemployment claims that already exceed 48,000 in the state, according to Job Services ND numbers.
Williston Salvation Army works with the Great Plains Food Bank to order some of the items for its pantry. But that entity is also taking orders from pantries across the state, which are seeing similar increased demand.
The Salvation Army food pantry would welcome donations of fresh produce in the summer to help meet the needs in the area. Those can be made like any other donation, but it is best to call ahead at 701-572-2921, to ensure someone is on hand to receive the donation.
North Dakota Department of Agriculture is also updating its Hunger Free maps, to show which pantries accept produce donations, to help guide gardeners to their best, nearest outlets.
“This is something we can all do to help others,” McGinnis said. “We can help feed people, and even more importantly, we can do this at home. We can grow extra fruits and vegetables for people all across the state and do it in the safety of our own home gardens.”
For food pantry donations, McGinnis suggests growing produce that lasts longer. Beans, peas and roots like beets and carrots are good choices. So are cucumbers, along with onions and tomatoes. Consider snack-size varieties, which are easier to package.
Squash, such as butternut or acorn squash, would be particularly good. Not only are they high in nutrition, but many of them have a shelf life of several weeks, or even months, depending on variety.
Potatoes and sweet corn might also be good, but it all depends on what arrangements a food pantry already has with local growers. It’s best to check with the pantry you want to donate to, to find out what their needs are.
The Williston Salvation Army said it does not have a current source of corn or potatoes from local growers, and would welcome these.
For those who don’t have a local food pantry that accepts produce, other avenues of distributing produce can be considered, McGinnis suggested.
When harvesting produce for donations, be sure to wash your hands thoroughly first, and wear sterile gloves while picking the produce.
Pack the vegetables in clean bags or containers for transport.