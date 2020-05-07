CHI St. Alexius Health announced that it is preparing to resume some elective procedures and services.
CHI St. Alexius stopped performing elective procedures in March in anticipation of an influx of COVID-19 patients and ensure that the hospital could provide those patients with safe care. In taking the step to resume some procedures, CHI St. Alexius Health said they are using criteria that is based on guidance from the CDC, The U.S. Surgeon General, American Hospital Association, and the leading national associations of nurses, surgeons, and anesthesiologists.
“The safety of our patients and staff always come first. We will continue to take significant steps to make sure it is safe to provide care. At a minimum we will need enough personal protective equipment and testing to keep our patients and staff safe,” said Dr. Wayne Anderson, chief medical officer at CHI St. Alexius Health. “Existing safety precautions like limiting visitation and universal masking for staff will stay in place. We won’t be able to provide every service right away – rather this will be a gradual process, with the most urgent procedures being prioritized using a process created by our clinical teams.”
CHI St. Alexius stated that serving the community is their calling, and that safely resuming these procedures is one of the best ways CHI can help the communities they serve heal. CHI said that while they have not been able to perform these procedures, they recognize that they are critically important to their patients to help alleviate pain, treat chronic conditions, or prevent a condition from worsening.
To get more information about scheduling a procedure or rescheduling a previously scheduled procedure, contact your Specialty Clinic provider at 701-774-7500 or Clinic provider at 701-572-7651.