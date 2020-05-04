Drive through testing is on offer through 4 p.m. Monday, May 4 at Williston High School, but a testing day scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of a shortage of supplies.
The testing was put on by the Upper Missouri District Health Unit in collaboration with the City of Williston, Williams County Emergency Management, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Fire Department and other Emergency responders, Southwestern District Health Unit, ND National Guard and ND Department of Health.
Individuals who are exhibiting symptoms and are over age 12 can be tested at the event.
Testing will go until 4 p.m. or until all test kits have been used.
Those who want to participate must be in a motor vehicle. Anyone wishing to access the testing site must do so from 26th Street, then turn north onto 44th Ave West. Traffic control officers will provide additional guidance. Please turn on your vehicle's 4-way flashers to let traffic control know your intentions of entering the COVID testing line. For testing site instructions, please tune into 1620 AM on your radios.
To ease traffic flow, we ask that the public to avoid the area if possible. Although businesses and residences in the area will remain accessible during the event, we ask that traffic in the area be minimal and cautious of parked cars on the route.
Sections of Prairie Commons Street, 32nd Street West, 37th Street West and 44th Ave West will be closed during the event.
Originally, testing for front-line workers was supposed to happen Monday and a day of testing open to the public was set for Tuesday. But fewer people than expected showed up Monday and the public was invited for testing.
A shortage of testing supplies was the reason for canceling Tuesday's event, according to a news release. The Upper Missouri District Health Unit, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, and Williams County Emergency Management will post information about future testing events to websites and social media platforms.