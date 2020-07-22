Another drive-through COVID-19 testing event is scheduled for Williston, this on starting at 4 p.m. Monday, July 27 at Williston High School.
The event is sponsored by the Upper Missouri District Health Unit in collaboration with the City of Williston, Williams County Emergency Management, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Fire Department, Williston Police Department and other Emergency responders, Southwestern District Health Unit, ND National Guard and ND Department of Health.
The event is open to anyone 12 years old or older. Anyone who has been to a large public gathering where they were in close contact with people from outside their household is encouraged to get tested.
Vehicles will be allowed to line up along the route starting at 3:30 p.m. Testing will go until 7 p.m. or until all test kits have been used. Details of the event could change or it could be postponed.
Everyone being tested must complete the online assessment. Preregistering does not guarantee a test, if you don’t get a confirmation email still come. The registration site is https://testreg.nd.gov/
To ease traffic flow, officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible. Although businesses and residences in the area will remain accessible during the event, we ask that traffic in the area be minimal and cautious of parked cars on the route.
Sections of Prairie Commons Street, 32nd Street West, 37th Street West and 44th Avenue West will be closed during the event.