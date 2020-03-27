Dr. Joan Connell is North Dakota’s field doctor, and has been keeping up with the latest COVID-19 health developments. The Williston Herald talked with Dr. Connell about the science behind state recommendations, and other matters related to COVID-19.
Q: Dr. Connell, there are as you know a lot of Facebook posts that compare coronavirus with the flu. What are the actual differences and similarities of this disease?
A: There is a vaccine for influenza, which helps limit the spread, and there isn’t one for coronavirus. So I say with that, we also have some element of herd immunity for influenza. That means if you are around a bunch of people who are vaccinated against the flu, even if you are not vaccinated, they are helping give you immunity. They are a wall for you. And we don’t have that for coronavirus.
Another difference is that coronavirus tends to be more contagious than influenza. That means it is easier to get it, and that’s for some of the same reasons that measles is more contagious. That is the basic components of this virus and how easily they spread through the air, as well as how long they last on surfaces.
Influenza tends to be hardest on the very young and the very old and those with special health care needs. Coronavirus tends to be hardest on just the elderly and those with special health care needs.
There are also a lot of similarities. Both illnesses have the capacity to cause fever and upper respiratory symptoms, including runny nose, cough, congestion and sore throat. They also can both cause lower respiratory symptoms, which includes cough and shortness of breath. They can both cause body aches and GI symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea, but it’s primarily diarrhea with coronavirus.
Q: How long does coronavirus last on surfaces?
A: There has been one study done that looked at three surfaces. It lasted for four hours on copper surfaces, 24 hours on cardboard, and two to 3 days on plastic surfaces. Those are the surfaces that were studied. It doesn’t mean that they don’t last on surfaces that are made of materials others than those three.
Q: Is the flu more deadly than coronavirus?
A: On March 23, per Worldometer, we had 353,699 cases of coronavirus worldwide, and 15,417 deaths. So when you — I’m doing that calculation now — that is a 4.4 percent mortality rate. For influenza, we had an estimated 1 billion cases worldwide, and an estimate of 290,000 to 646,000 deaths worldwide. That’s a .6 mortality rate.
By these numbers, there are currently more deaths from influenza than COVID-19, but the death rate seems to be much higher for coronavirus. Some of this can be attributed to situations like Italy, where there are more critically ill patients than supplies.
Coronavirus is more contagious, and we don’t have a vaccine or an antiviral medication. That is another difference. We have antivirals proven to be effective for influenza, and we don’t have that for coronavirus.
All of this reinforces why we must social distance to slow the pace of the infection rate.
Q: Do we know if COVID-19 is airborne?
A: Current research suggests that COVID-19 may hang in the air a bit longer than the standard influenza virus. However, it’s clearly not as airborne as the measles virus. So it might be somewhat airborne, rather than just droplets. That means breathing could cause an infection, rather than just sneezing.
By the way, if you sneeze, and you think it was just because you just have allergies, but if you also have COVID-19, that has probably landed on the credit card machine. So the next person in line then touches the credit card machine and maybe they rub their nose, and they are done. They have likely just been infected with COVID-19.
We also think we know there is coronavirus we can detect in people who are without symptoms, so we presume, at this time, that means they are potentially infectious, particularly if this is truly an airborne virus. The most recent research suggests that Covid-19 spreads through the air a bit easier than influenza, but certainly not as easily as measles.
Q: Why isn’t it a good idea to just simply release vaccines we are trialing for coronavirus right away in case they might help people become immune?
A: There are cases where a vaccine actually does more damage than good. An example of that is the rotavirus vaccine. Not the one they are using now, but an earlier attempt that resulted in an increase in the rate of intussusception. That is when the bowel telescopes on itself. If the tube goes inside of the other tube part next to it, similar to what a telescope does, it can cut off the blood supply to the bowel and obstruct stuff from moving forward. They detected that issue in early studies, so that vaccine trial never got to market. They have since changed the vaccine, and the rotavirus vaccine we use now is effective and safe and has prevented hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations.
For those kinds of reasons, no one is going to push the process. No one is going to support development of a vaccine until it has been through adequate studies to determine its safety. And that is why we don’t have a vaccine yet. We are at least a year and one-half out right now, and that is if everything works out right the first time with safety trials.
Q: Do you feel like the current state guidelines are effective enough, or do you see a lot of people violating the social distancing orders?
A: I think there tends to be a camp of people who are really worried about this and a camp of people who are pretty ambivalent and want to go on and live their lives and think this is a lot of hype. Some people also believe they are inherently immune to disease, because they don’t get colds very often.
At this point, given the rate of rise of our cases, I think the state guidelines are appropriate. However, we may need to have stricter guidelines if/when we see an increase in the rate of Covid-19 infection. We certainly should NOT relax any of the criteria at this time.
Q: Why is it so important for everyone to practice social distancing?
A: Given the fact that this is a virus that likely started in an animal and transferred to a human, that changes the rules of this virus. It changes its contagiousness, and it changes the way our bodies respond to it. It is a game changer.
We cannot assume that just because you are a young healthy person prior to getting coronavirus that you will do just fine. We all have to take this seriously and practice social distancing. That is our best method of reducing the rate of spread. We can prevent droplets and contact with aerosolized routes of transmission when you are 6 feet away from someone.
Q: What if we are certain we just have a regular cold, not coronavirus?
A: There was a research article that looked at the sickest people in China with coronavirus, and it found that may of them were infected with another virus as well. We also know that in kids with rhinovirus, if they have another virus, they tend to be the sickest as well.
So if doesn’t matter what you have. If you are sick, stay home and self-isolate. Because even if you have rhinovirus, if you give that to someone else who then gets coronavirus, too, you may be responsible for potential transmission to them and perhaps even their death.
Q: What if we are young and just interacting with other young people, whose risk of a fatality is apparently lower?
A: While I believe there are still no reports of death in patients less than 19 years old, there are reports of young people requiring intensive care. And remember, 20 to 40 percent of those hospitalized are younger than 60 years old. I personally know of two people in this younger age group who required intensive care, one of them requiring mechanical ventilation.
So there are pretty darn healthy young people who are very sick with this right now. They were young and healthy beforehand.
Coronavirus can make anyone very sick.
The other thing people need to know about this is that in some of the studies coming out of China, smoking was a huge risk factor. Now is a great time to quit smoking.
Q: Won’t coronavirus just spread to the same number of people anyway? Wouldn’t it be better to just get it over with quickly, so we all gain immunities now for next time? Sort of the chicken pox approach.
A: The specific reason we are trying to keep the curve flat is we don’t have adequate health care resources to take care of everyone all at once. The death rate is high enough with this that we want to be able to provide every patient who gets coronavirus the full armament of all that we can provide them. In Italy right now, and Spain is going the same way, they do not have adequate supplies to take care of all those who are sick with this, especially the critically ill people. If we don’t succeed in flattening the curve, we’ll be faced with deciding who gets a ventilator and who doesn’t. If we use survivability criteria, that will increase the death rate of older people and people with comorbidities.
Q: How long will we need to continue practicing social distancing?
A: The surgeon general on March 23 warned that this week is going to be bad, and he was referring to the United States. This is a marathon not a sprint. We cannot go back and resume our normal lives any time soon. This is a new normal. We need to save lives and be heroes and continue to social distance.