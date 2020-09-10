The Williston Downtowners Association annual Art and Wine walk is taking place this evening, with a few notable changes.
The intersection at Main Street and Broadway will be closing at 4:30 p.m. to allow for more social distancing during the event. Registrations begins at 4:45 p.m. at the James Memorial Art Center at 621 First Ave. W, and all participants must be registered before 7 p.m.
Tickets are $50 at the door, and must be purchased at the James Memorial. From there, participants will taste a variety of wines paired with appetizers and desserts as they take in art from around a dozen local artists. Masks are recommended for the event, as some businesses require them to enter.
Artists will have their works for sale, so it is recommended to keep some cash on hand in case you'd like to make a purchase. The Art and Wine walk will begin at 5 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. The event is 21 and over, and guests are asked to stay safe and responsible with their alcohol consumption.
For more information on tonight's event, visit the Williston Downtowners on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WillistonDowntownersAssociation or call 701-580-9343.