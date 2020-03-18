With the threat of COVID-19 circling the country and schools and restaurants shutting down, it can be difficult to stay in the house without going a little stir crazy. Here are some ways for you and your family to stay busy while stuck inside.
Cultural buildings and museums are mostly closed until further notice but, that is no reason to miss out on art and culture.
Here, for example, are some museums that offer online tours.
The British Museum in London is currently featuring the Rosetta Stone and many ancient Egyptian artifacts.
The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles California has European artworks from as far back as the 8th Century, as well as a tour of the unique architecture of the building designed and built by Getty in 1976.
The Guggenheim Museum in New York has Impressionist and modern in their virtual tour.
The American Museum of Natural History takes you through the history of the world from single cell organisms to dinosaurs to the first neanderthals and everything in between, spanning billions of years and their tour is educational for all ages.
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul, South Korea, has modern art from across the globe in an interactive virtual tour.
The Pergamon Museum in Berlin Germany has the Ishtar Gate from Babylon and the Pergamon Altar.
Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has famous Golden Age renaissance art including works from Vermeer and Rembrandt.