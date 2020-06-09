WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., announced today the Department of Justice (DOJ) awarded a combined $130,038 to Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Ward County, and the City of Williston. These funds were awarded through the COVID-19 Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program.
Ward County - $58,008
City of Williston - $37,984
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe - $34,046
The CESF Program allows states, territories, the District of Columbia, units of local government, and federally recognized tribal governments to support a broad range of activities to respond to COVID-19, including the purchase of law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment.