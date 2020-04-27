After a few weeks of distance learning, students aren't the only ones taking away lessons.
With students out of school since early March because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, schools statewide started putting distance learning plans into place earlier this month.
Jeffrey Thake, superintendent of Williston Public School District No. 1, said while some students are thriving with distance learning, some are having more trouble. In many ways, it's the same story as any other kind of teaching tool — some students will take to it and some might not.
"But it is a platform we really need to keep around when the pandemic crisis is over," Thake said.
Technology could be an issue, but District 1 like others in the area, had already purchased computers for nearly every student. Last year, the District 1 board voted to finish buying laptops for students in kindergarten through ninth grade.
"If we had not gone one-to-one last year, we would not be able to implement distance learning," Thake said.
Access to technology and communications with parents has helped ease the move. Even still, Thake said, the district still is trying to reach some parents.
"We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to make sure students don't fall between the cracks," he said.
In Williams County Public School District No. 8, interim superintendent Beth Zietz recently sent out a survey to families about the district's distance learning program. It asked for three things they think are working and three things that need improvement.
So far, about 90 responses have come in.
Most respondents were appreciative of the efforts the district made to make sure anyone who needed internet access could get it and that Chromebooks were available, as well. But there have been challenges, especially for parents with multiple children or with children in different districts.
Collaborating with other districts in the future might help make distance learning more uniform for students and parents.
"Obviously, there just wasn't time to do that right now," Zietz said.
Students miss their peers and their teachers and teachers miss their students, though, she said.
"There are some students who are really thriving and doing well, but the consensus from families and parents is this is not the best form of education for students in the long haul," Zietz said.