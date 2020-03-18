Williston Public School District No. 1 will stay closed until April 6 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The district announced the move in a message sent out Wednesday, March 18. The district has been on spring break this week.
"In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 in our schools, we are closing schools until April 6, 2020," district superintendent Jeffrey Thake wrote.
The district announced what residents can expect during the closure.
From the news release:
ACADEMICS
We are planning educational opportunities for students. More information about specific learning opportunities will come soon, as we are evaluating options that will be best for students. At this time, Administrators, Teachers, and Support Staff will be meeting early next week to discuss and plan for learning opportunities. Please continue to check messages for updates.
FOOD SERVICES
WPSD#1 recognizes the need that many students rely on school meals during the day and we plan to offer limited meals during school closure. Free Grab and Go Meals will be available to all students ages 1-18 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The meal pick up locations will be at Bakken Elementary (Door 4) and Housing Authority Park.
Meals are available for anyone ages 1-18 at all locations. Meals will be bagged and taken off site for consumption. Students will not be allowed inside any building to eat. Meals will only be given to students that are present in the vehicle. At this time, the meal will consist of an entree, fruit, vegetable and milk. A grab and go breakfast for the next day will be available.
All meals for students are FREE.
EVENTS
Following CDC guidelines and guidance from the Governor, all events, athletics, and activities are suspended.
SCHOOL CLEANING AND PERSONAL HEALTH
All schools and classrooms are in the process of being deep-cleaned and disinfected.
If you have traveled out of North Dakota or have questions about COVID-19, please refer to the CDC Website
The North Dakota Department of Health also has a quick survey that you can take, if you are unsure to self-quarantine.
Please continue to check your email, text messages, phone messages, district website and district Facebook for information. Additional statements will be made to the public in the coming days. As everyone knows, we are currently in a situation that is changing rapidly. We are all experiencing a situation that is unprecedented, and we are continually making plans based on consultation and guidance from City and State leaders.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time and keeping our schools safe!