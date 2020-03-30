The work that Williston Public School District No. 1 has done to integrate technology into the classroom might help as they face a school year where students might not return to a physical school building.
That doesn't mean there won't be learning, of course. Last week, District 1 submitted a proposal for a distance learning plan to the state, as did the other districts statewide. Instruction could begin as early as this week.
"We feel like we were very thorough in what we were looking for," district superintendent Jeffrey Thake told the Williston Herald.
The state's Department of Public Instruction collected plans to allow distance education to replace in-person, face-to-face instruction while the United States and the rest of the world deals with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Part of the preparation is making sure students will be able to access the services the district is going to offer. The district surveyed families and anyone without access to the Internet is being sent to companies that are offering free internet access during the pandemic.
The survey also asked questions about whether students had access to the devices they need. Fortunately, many students already have access to Chromebooks because of purchases the district make last year.
"If we hadn't expanded to 1-to-1 last year (through ninth grade), we'd be in a very, very different position, I believe," Thake said.
The fact many of the students already have access to devices is also helpful because right now there is a long lead time to buy new laptops for education, Leon Walter, the district's chief technology officer said.
Making sure students have access to what they need to learn is part of the state's criteria for any distance learning plan.
"A school must show that it can provide adequate infrastructure in three areas: technology, instruction, and student engagement," an explanation on the DPI website reads. "These factors must be considered as distance learning plans are created and will be assessed based on the ability to provide quality instruction. There are several options when providing distance learning. Only a plan that outlines a full continuation of services will be considered as replacing instructional time."
That's part of the reason the state has suspended school until at least April 1 while districts prepare for the change.
"We have to make sure we're addressing device and internet access first," Thake said. "We want to make sure we're protecting everybody."
Walter said the district has tried to contact every single family, but there are concerns about messages not getting through. He said families that haven't been contacted should reach out.
"If they can get a hold of us, call their school," Walter said.
Not everything will necessarily be online, either. The district is in the process of arranging pickups for learning packets for families that would prefer those.
The full plan is being considered by the state, and the district plans to reach out to students and families once it's approved. But many of the mechanisms will feel familiar to everyone already.
Programs like Powerschool and Google Classroom will be part of the way students connect.
"It's like we had all these pieces in place," Thake said.
Those pieces, along with the structure that administrators, teachers and others came up with, are going to create something new, Thake believes.
"What this is going to do, upon successful launch, it's going to redefine, refine and reimagine what public education looks like," he said.
Thake said it's important to understand how many people were involved in developing the district's plan. Building principles, teachers and other staff members all contributed.
"I am so grateful for our administrative team and for our staff," he said. "We're truly doing everything we can."