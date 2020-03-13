The Williston Public School District No. 1 school board is going to meet Friday, March 13 to consider extending spring break for a week because of coronavirus.
The board is going to have a special meeting at the district office at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the matter. The district's spring break is scheduled for March 16 through 20.
Many colleges and universities have already canceled classes for a week or two after spring break or are moving to online courses to cut down on the risk of the spread of the disease.
Williston State College announced that it would reduce campus operations for two weeks after its spring break, also next week. College administrators are asking students to remain away from campus until early April and classes are moving online.