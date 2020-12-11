The board for Williston Public School District No. 1 voted 4-1 Friday to start offering rapid COVID-19 tests to employees.
The state anounced a pilot program last month to have districts offer the BinaxNOW test, which can offer results in about 15 minutes.
“It would only inviolve testing employees of District 1,” Lynn Douglas, district nurse, told school board members during a special meeting Friday, Dec. 11.
The tests can’t be used on students, and will only be used for employees who want to take the test and aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19.
“If they are experiencing symptoms they should not be at work,” Douglas said.
The North Dakota Department of Health, with support from local public health and the North Dakota National Guard, has been rolling out free rapid testing for K-12 teachers, staff and administrators.
“We know most students are best served by in-person learning where they receive critical academic, social, nutrition, and physical safety supports to help them learn and grow,” State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said. “Our schools are implementing and consistently using strong mitigation strategies to keep in-person learning safe and slow community spread of COVID-19. Testing asymptomatic teachers, staff, and administrators will rapidly isolate positive cases which adds an additional layer to the foundation of consistent and strong mitigation strategies.”
The weekly testing will use Abbott BinaxNOW point-of-care antigen tests, which can diagnose a coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is allocating 220,000 BinaxNOW tests to North Dakota by the end of the year as part of 150 million units purchased by the federal government in August.
Jeffrey Thake, district superintendent, said on a call Friday, about half the staff seemed interested in the tests and half were not. He said as long as the testing was voluntary he supported offering it.
Board member Cory Swint asked Douglas whether testing would cut into the time she has for day-to-day responsibilities.
Douglas said the recommendation is to offer the tests weekly.
“I think the first two weeks are going to take some time for (the other district nurse_ and I, but I think it’s a huge benefit for our employees,” Douglas said.
Board members Thomas Kalil, Heather Wheeler, Laurie Garbel and Emily Ramage Geltel voted in favor of offering the tests while Swint voted against it.
“Deploying these rapid tests to K-12 school districts will help to quickly identify and isolate asymptomatic carriers and prevent further spread of the virus to bend the curve in the right direction, while helping schools remain open or return to in-person learning,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, who met three times with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including twice with CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield as the rapid testing strategy was developed. “Conducting this testing before and after Thanksgiving will also provide insights and help us fine-tune our strategy for reducing community spread, thereby protecting our health care capacity.”