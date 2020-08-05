On Monday, Aug. 3, the board for Williston Public School District No. 1 adopted a plan to restart school while trying to control the spread of COVID-19.

Each building has developed a plan to handle situations where the rate is low with preventative measures, as well as a more strict plan in case of outbreaks. Here is a look at what the schools will do in each situation.

Elementary schools

Blue/Green instructional delivery:

  • Parents and students have the choice of virtual academy or oncampus instruction.

Yellow and higher instructional delivery:

  • Virtual Academy students will continue attendance unchanged.
  • If you choose Virtual Academy, you are committed the entire semester.
  • Traditional student attendance will be modified following NDDoH guidelines as appropriate to the situation.
  • Specials will be held in the classrooms and/or held outside (weather permitting) to promote social distancing.

Bakken Elementary School

Blue/Green instructional delivery:

  • Parents and students have the choice of virtual academy or oncampus instruction.

Yellow and higher instructional delivery:

  • Virtual Academy students will continue attendance unchanged.
  • Monday through Thursday all students will be in school, Friday will be taught online so school can be cleaned.

ASB Innovation Academy

Blue/Green instructional delivery:

  • Parents and students have the choice of virtual academy or oncampus instruction.
  • Teachers will use Google Classroom

Yellow and higher instructional delivery:

  • Virtual Academy students will continue attendance unchanged.
  • ASB Innovation Academy will function in a hybrid model— Group A Monday/Wednesday in class, Group B online. Tuesday/Thursday—Group B in class, Group A online. Fridays will be used for interventions/groups.
  • ASB Innovation Academy staff and students will be required to wear face covering.

Williston Middle School

Blue/Green instructional delivery:

  • Parents and students have the choice of virtual academy or oncampus instruction.
  • WMS will function with all traditional students attending.
  • Teachers will use Google Classroom

Yellow and higher instructional delivery:

  • Virtual Academy students will continue attendance unchanged.
  • WMS will function in a hybrid model — Group A Monday/Wednesday in class, Group B online. Tuesday/Thursday — Group B in class, Group A online. Fridays will be used for interventions/groups.
  • WMS staff and students will be required to wear face covering.

Williston High School

Blue/Green instructional delivery:

  • Parents and students have the choice of virtual academy or oncampus instruction.
  • WHS will function in a hybrid model—Group A Monday/Wednesday in class, Group B online. Tuesday/Thursday—Group B in class, Group A online. Fridays will be used for interventions/groups.

Yellow and higher instructional delivery:

  • Virtual Academy (Distance Learning) students will continue attendance unchanged.
  • WHS will continue with A/B Schedule and consider further modifications if necessary.
  • WHS staff and students will be required to wear face covering.

