On Monday, Aug. 3, the board for Williston Public School District No. 1 adopted a plan to restart school while trying to control the spread of COVID-19.
Each building has developed a plan to handle situations where the rate is low with preventative measures, as well as a more strict plan in case of outbreaks. Here is a look at what the schools will do in each situation.
Elementary schools
Blue/Green instructional delivery:
- Parents and students have the choice of virtual academy or oncampus instruction.
Yellow and higher instructional delivery:
- Virtual Academy students will continue attendance unchanged.
- If you choose Virtual Academy, you are committed the entire semester.
- Traditional student attendance will be modified following NDDoH guidelines as appropriate to the situation.
- Specials will be held in the classrooms and/or held outside (weather permitting) to promote social distancing.
Bakken Elementary School
Blue/Green instructional delivery:
- Parents and students have the choice of virtual academy or oncampus instruction.
Yellow and higher instructional delivery:
- Virtual Academy students will continue attendance unchanged.
- Monday through Thursday all students will be in school, Friday will be taught online so school can be cleaned.
ASB Innovation Academy
Blue/Green instructional delivery:
- Parents and students have the choice of virtual academy or oncampus instruction.
- Teachers will use Google Classroom
Yellow and higher instructional delivery:
- Virtual Academy students will continue attendance unchanged.
- ASB Innovation Academy will function in a hybrid model— Group A Monday/Wednesday in class, Group B online. Tuesday/Thursday—Group B in class, Group A online. Fridays will be used for interventions/groups.
- ASB Innovation Academy staff and students will be required to wear face covering.
Williston Middle School
Blue/Green instructional delivery:
- Parents and students have the choice of virtual academy or oncampus instruction.
- WMS will function with all traditional students attending.
- Teachers will use Google Classroom
Yellow and higher instructional delivery:
- Virtual Academy students will continue attendance unchanged.
- WMS will function in a hybrid model — Group A Monday/Wednesday in class, Group B online. Tuesday/Thursday — Group B in class, Group A online. Fridays will be used for interventions/groups.
- WMS staff and students will be required to wear face covering.
Williston High School
Blue/Green instructional delivery:
- Parents and students have the choice of virtual academy or oncampus instruction.
- WHS will function in a hybrid model—Group A Monday/Wednesday in class, Group B online. Tuesday/Thursday—Group B in class, Group A online. Fridays will be used for interventions/groups.
Yellow and higher instructional delivery:
- Virtual Academy (Distance Learning) students will continue attendance unchanged.
- WHS will continue with A/B Schedule and consider further modifications if necessary.
- WHS staff and students will be required to wear face covering.