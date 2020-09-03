In the wake of Gov. Doug Burgum's decision to move the COVID-19 risk phase in Williams County to yellow, Williston Public School District No. 1 is implementing new restrictions on a school-by-school basis.
Each school has different operational guidance during the Yellow phase. Detailed guidance for each school in the Yellow phase can be found at willistonschools.org.
The deadline to enroll in Virtual Academy has ended. A student schedule is established at
registration, and schedules can only be changed for extenuating circumstances.
For students at elementary schools, including Bakken Elementary, virtual academy students will continue attendance unchanged. Traditional in-person students will
attend Monday through Thursday in person. Friday will be taught virtually, so the schools can be deep cleaned.
For students at the ASB Innovation Academy and Williston Middle School there will be a transition to a hybrid model. Monday/Wednesday- Group A in class, Group B online.
Tuesday/Thursday- Group B in class, Group A online. Fridays will be used for interventions and groups.
Group A: Last Names A-L
Group B: Last Names M-Z
*If students in the same family have different last names, please contact the school to discuss which group they are placed in.
At Williston High School, virtual academy students will continue attendance unchanged. WHS will continue with A/B Schedule and consider further modifications if necessary.
At Del Easton Alternative High School, instruction will continue but the hourly attendance requirement will be waived. Students will be required to take tests and quizzes at the alternative school building but may complete all other coursework from home.
In addition, the district announced the following changes:
- All staff are required to wear face covering from the time they enter the building until they leave the building.
- All students are required to wear a face covering from the time they enter the building until they leave the building. Face coverings will be treated as part of the dress code.
- Masks will be available at schools if needed.
- Students will be provided breaks and allowed to remove their face covering when outside or in spaces that can accommodate social distancing.
- All staff and students in school buses are required to wear a face covering.