North Dakota flu vaccinations for children are lagging significantly behind where they were at this time last year, and that has health department officials worried about what that might mean for hospital capacity and the safety of children during the 2021 flu season.
The severity of influenza ranges from mild to deadly, but children younger than age 5 are at a higher risk for adverse outcomes from the flu, as are those with underlying conditions like asthma and diabetes or those with Native American ancestry.
The CDC estimates flu-related hospitalizations in children younger than 5 ranged from 7,000 to 26,000 in the United States for the 2010/11 season to the 2019/20 season.
“Influenza is not a stomach bug, as many commonly believe. It is a common respiratory disease spread through coughs, sneezes, shared saliva and the touching of contaminated surfaces,” said Dr. Nizar Wehbi, ND State Health Officer. “Children are especially vulnerable to influenza. It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to be effective and peak flu season is ahead. For maximum protection, it is important that parents seek out a flu vaccine for their child as soon as possible.”
So far, North Dakota is reporting four hospitalizations for the flu season, which generally starts in October but doesn't peak until the winter months. Cases usually don't begin to dwindle until March.
This year, health officials in Williams County and across the state have been urging people to get vaccinated for both the flu and for COVID-19, to preserve hospital beds and help reduce pressure on hospital services.
The state listed 178 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday, Nov. 26. Twenty-three of them are in the ICU. On Thursday, the state listed just 15 available ICU beds and 195 inpatient beds. There were nine pediatric ICU and 21 pediatric inpatient beds.
Williston CHI St. Alexius Health was listed as having no available ICU beds and 10 available inpatient beds on Thursday.
Booster shots for COVID-19 are now more widely available, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extending eligibility for boosters to all adults over age 18. Those completing the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna shots should get a booster if they completed the series six or more months ago and those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should get a booster if that was at least two months ago.
“COVID-19 vaccines are an important tool for preventing serious outcomes and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Molly Howell, Immunization Director for the NDDoH. “I would encourage all North Dakotans who are eligible to receive a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to do so. This is especially important as many North Dakotans plan to travel and gather together for the upcoming holiday season.”
More than 69 percent of North Dakota adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to state figures.
COVID-19 shots may safely be administered at the same time as flu vaccinations, health officials have said.
In Williams County, there is a walk-in clinic for COVID-19 and flu shots from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at the old airport hangar. People can also call Upper Missouri Health District Unit to make an appointment at 701-774-6400.