Fort Union's annual Rendezvous will go on as planned, but in a digital format.
The National Historic Site announced last month that June’s Rendezvous was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, but the park created a new way to engage visitors.
The Fort invites the public to join them online for a new Rendezvous experience taking place the week of June 18 to 21. The site's digital content will follow the same order of events as the previously scheduled live Rendezvous.
Thursday, June 18: Kids Day- Every half hour from 10 am to 2 pm the Fort will release a new do-at-home kids art project. Kids will learn Fort Union history by making their own winter count, constructing a tipi, decorating a historic weapon, and more. Participants can share their finished pieces on Fort Union's Facebook page. Those who complete five projects will receive a special digital surprise from Fort Union.
Friday, June 19: Demonstration Day- The Fort will share a series of short videos featuring programs and demonstrations from past Rendezvous events. After viewing the videos, participants can let the Fort know what other historical demonstrations they would like to see in the future on their Facebook page!
Saturday, June 20: Photo Check In- Visitors can check-in digitally on the Fort's Rendezvous Photo Day. Guests can “Check-in” on Facebook by liking their favorite photo or sharing a favorite photo from a past Rendezvous in the comments section! Those with period attire are encouraged to share a photo of themselves dressed up in their historic best! A photo gallery of past Rendezvous will also be available on the park website, from the first Rendezvous in 1983 to 2019. The Fort will also debut a NEW podcast episode of “Five Minute Fur Trade.”
Sunday, June 21: Volunteer Thank You and Rendezvous 2021- Park volunteers make the Rendezvous a success, and even though the Fort was able to host the live 2020 Rendezvous this year, they wanted to take Sunday to thank the volunteers who spend considerable time and effort to bring history alive at Fort Union Trading Post. They will share a video dedicated to why volunteers love this park, an interview from 2016’s StoryCorps NPS Centennial, and debut a NEW podcast series called “Stewards of History.”
All digital content will be available on www.nps.gov/fous and at www.facebook.com/FortUnionTradingPostNHS/. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.