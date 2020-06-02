What was planned as a peaceful gathering in Harmon Park stayed just that, much to the relief of many involved.
"This just shows that Williston can do it, without violence."
A comment from a member of the crowd, which gathered at the park in Williston to honor George Floyd and other victims of violence.The event was planned as a peaceful candlelight memorial and demonstration against violence, with nine minutes of silence in remembrance of Floyd. Event organizer Maddie Davis said after seeing events unfolding across the country, including instances of violence and rioting in major cities, she wanted to bring people together to show that people can come together without the need for violence.
"I saw that there's a lot of protests going on, a lot of riots, a lot of not-so-positive things happening to protest," Davis told the Williston Herald. "So I wanted to give people a safe space to gather to mourn and to grieve everything that's going on."
Davis said she initially didn't expect a large number to attend, but as rumors swirled around social media, the event gathered more attention, and not all of it positive. Word of protesters coming from out of town caused many in Williston to become concerned. Those concerns prompted motorcycle clubs in the area to gather in what many said was an attempt to keep the peace and protect local businesses in the event of looting. As word of the event spread, more people showed interest in attending.
"It went from thinking it was just going to be me sitting out here with a candle and a sign, to about 80 people," Davis said.
Dozens of people filled the park, gathering in a semi-circle at the base of the flag, with officers from the Police and Sheriffs Department along the outskirts of the group, and motorcycle club members beyond that, keeping watch. Davis and others handed out candles to the crowd, before holding nine minutes of silence.
Slowly, members of the crown began to kneel, with many law enforcement officers following suit. As silence fell over the crowd, many closed their eyes, some shed tears and others simply held hands.
"I was almost moved to tears several times, but I held it together," Davis said. "It was just a very thought-provoking, emotional nine minutes of silence.So many people were just thankful to have this space to go. It's sad that it took this to give people a safe space, but at the same time I'm glad they are able to have that."
Davis said she was especially moved to see Williston's law enforcement officers, including Chief of Police David Peterson, kneeling in support.
"For me, that was a huge deal." she said. "This wasn't only for the black community and George Floyd, it was for all the citizens and officers who have been affected this past week, even though it's been going on much longer than that. This was also their safe space to come as officers, because for the last week they've gone to work terrified when before that wasn't really the case."
Peterson and other officers walked through the crowd afterwards, speaking to those gathers and sharing handshakes and words of thanks from members of the community. Seeing those moments of togetherness, Davis said, is really what she hoped to accomplish with the night's gathering.
"I just want to show that there is a way to hold this space for this issue, because it is such an important issue that needs space and it needs mourning, but it doesn't have to turn violent," she said. "It doesn't have to turn into yelling, it doesn't have to turn into 'us versus them.' It can just be everyone coming together and caring about one another."
Davis added that despite initial fears from many, the event showed how Williston's community can still come together, despite their differences.
"This is a very unique community," Davis said. "We have people from all walks of life, and seeing them show up today really shows me that the people of Williston really are a kind, caring, peaceful people and they believe in change."