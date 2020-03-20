Department of Mineral Resources offices across the state are closing public access, pursuant to Gov. Doug Burgum’s executive orders Thursday afternoon to restrict the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19.
This includes offices in Williston, Dickinson, Minot and Bismarck. These offices will remain closed to public access through April 6.
Field inspectors will continue to conduct daily inspections as regularly scheduled, and DMR staff will continue to assist the public in all essential services over the phone and through online access points. Department of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Division, and Geological Survey Staff will be available virtually through their emails.
If you’re not sure who you need to contact, email DMR at oilandgasinfo@nd.gov or call 701-328-8020. Someone will return your query with voicemail as quickly as possible.
Updates to DMR policies will be available online at dmr.nd.gov.
Many regulatory forms may be submitted electronically. Visit https://www.dmr.nd.gov/oilgas/rules/fillinforms.asp for a listing and links to instructions.
DMR is also preparing its staff to conduct scheduled hearings using teleconferencing, including live-streaming hearings.
All Oil and Gas Division hearings will continue as scheduled. To listen to a hearing online, visit https://www.dmr.nd.gov/oilgas/docketindex.asp.
Questions related to NDIC meetings can be routed to www.nd.gov/ndic, or 701-328-3722, or ndicinfo@nd.gov.
DMR is working with parties with cases docketed for March to continue any non-essential cases to a later date. Dockets are updated daily at https://www.dmr.nd.gov/oilgas/docketindex.asp.
The hearing room itself will be limited to a total of 10 people at any one time, including DMR staff and attorneys.
Members of the public who wish to listen to a hearing are strongly urged to do so via livestream. The record will be left open until April 3, 2020, so that those listening may submit written comments about the hearing. Parties requesting relief will be given one week to respond to any written comments received.
Individuals wishing to appear in person for any matter on the docket must call DMR at 701-328-8020 to make an appointment to appear in person at the hearing, or work with staff to appear by telephone or other manner.
If members of the public appearing in person to be heard at a hearing exceed 10, that hearing will be continued to a later date.
For parties requesting relief or their attorneys, DMR is requesting all witnesses to appear by telephone. The party’s attorney or representative must make arrangements for witnesses to call in or provide the DMR with a conference call number to initiate a teleconference.
All exhibits must be delivered to DMR at least two days before the hearing. If any opposition is filed, the parties must exchange their exhibits at least two days before the hearing.