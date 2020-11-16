The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has stressed behavioral health providers, but the North Dakota Department of Human Services eight regional centers and four satellite clinics have remained open.
eight regional human service centers and their four satellite clinics are open and safely The centers primarily serve individuals with chronic, serious mental illness and substance use disorders, including pregnant women and others who use intravenous drugs.
Here's what you need to know about the services they provide during a pandemic.
1. Needs haven't dropped
Because the people who most use the department's services have many needs, it was important for the centers and clinics to remain open, Dr. Rosalie Etherington, chief clinical officer for the state’s human service clinic system, said.
“We serve people with very high needs, and we’ve found these individuals do best when they can interact face-to-face with our clinicians in settings that are safe for both our clients and our team members," Etherington said.
2. Safety and sanitation are priorities
While the needs of the people who the department works with haven't changed, the pandemic means greater risks of illness for everyone involved. To deal with that, the centers have gotten personal protective equipment, wrist-scanning thermometers and decontamination sprayers. They have also put in a universal mask policy and increased cleaning efforts. A new smartphone screening app helps team members to answer screening questions electronically to expedite entry.
“These additional measures complement our existing health, safety and cleaning protocols,” Etherington said. “We are doing everything we can to fulfill our mission of providing timely and effective behavioral health services that improve individuals’ quality of life through achieving and sustaining recovery in a safe way.”
3. Help available
Crisis behavioral health services are available at the centers, through community outreach and mobile crisis services. Individuals in crisis can access walk-in assessment and triage services during regularly scheduled walk-in hours, and the confidential crisis phone lines for clients will be answered 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
The centers are located in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot and Williston with satellite clinics in Grafton, Rolla, Valley City and the Off Main location in Fargo.