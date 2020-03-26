The Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the North Dakota Department of Commerce to host a series of business briefings, held via conference call, to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
Michelle Kommer, North Dakota Department of Commerce Commissioner began the teleconference Thursday, March 26, which featured speakers representing various sectors of business within the state.
“None of us could have imagined how our focus would shift on to the retention of wealth,” Kommer told those on the call. “My team at the Department of Commerce has been re-missioned to dedicate all of our resources toward helping you navigate this pandemic as smoothly as possible, to mitigate the economic impact to our state.”
Kommer said that her department has created the Economic Resiliency Team to ensure there is a coordinated approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. The task force, she explained, includes agency leaders from the Bank of North Dakota, the Department of Commerce, Job Service North Dakota, Workers Safety Insurance, Labor and Human Rights, The Commissioner of Indian Affairs and the state’s Banking Commissioner as well as Secretary of State Al Jaeger, Jon Godfread, Commissioner of Insurance, Ryan Rauschenberger, Commissioner of Tax and Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring.
“I’m proud of these partners and the manner in which we have banded together to support you,” Kommer said. “This team’s goal is to provide just-in-time information to businesses and employers in a rapidly changing environment by ensuring a whole of government approach to COVID-19. Recognizing that for many businesses and employees alike, the pandemic may be creating your first experience accessing financial support from the government, we want to make this as clear and as easy as possible.”
The call’s speakers focused on the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, otherwise known as the CARE Act, with the major focus being on emergency business financing.
“We in the Governor’s office are trying to balance the public health calamity that is upon us with the economic effects of any restrictions we put in place,” Lt. Governor Brent Sanford said. “It’s quite a balancing act. We’re calm, we’re staying on it, and we’re keeping up with the data.”
Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread gave a brief update regarding business interruption insurance, stating that many businesses should look into the various stimulus and financial aid packages being offered through the state. He stated that an excessive amount of business interruption claims could actually do more harm than good and create further economic strain.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger spoke on the state’s new policy to allow virtual notarization, where a physical appearance before a Notary Public is not possible. Jaeger said that state law allows for online notarization, and a message was sent to over 13,000 notaries and 53 county recorders within the state to make them aware of the option. Notaries must notify the Secretary of State’s office that they will be doing notarization remotely, and identify what technology they intend to use to do so.
Rick Clayburgh with the North Dakota Bankers Association told those on the call that while the state’s banks might be closed to the general public, business is still be conducted and financial institutions stand ready to help those affected.
“We are in a strong position to help the communities,” Clayburgh said. “In fact, the 85 institutions in the state have over $40 billion dollars in deposits in the state of North Dakota ready to go to work for the citizens of North Dakota.”
Other speakers answered questions about how to fill out financial relief applications, as well as listener questions related to unemployment insurance. A recording of the call will be released on the Greater North Dakota Chamber’s website at www.ndchamber.com/covid19. Small business owners are encouraged to take part in the weekly calls, which will take place every Thursday at 11 a.m. Registration information can be found on the Chamber’s website.