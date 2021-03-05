The City of Williston announced it's cancelling its BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen testing, which had been held on Mondays since the beginning of the year.
“With decreasing numbers and the existing PCR testing option, it was determined that the Monday BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen screenings will discontinue,” explained David Tuan, city administrator. “Citizens are encouraged to register for a vaccine if they have not already and to continue to utilize the ongoing PCR testing.”
As of Friday, March 5, the state has an 1.9 percent positivity rate, with 666 active cases and 95 new positive results. There have been 147,791 residents who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 249,154 total vaccine doses administered.
The next Polymerase Chain Reaction testing offered by Upper Missouri District Health Unit will be held on Monday, March 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Art Wood building at Williston State College.
First-time testers are encouraged to pre-register at https://testreg.nd.gov/
In addition to testing, citizens are encouraged to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals that live in UMDHU's service area; Divide, Williams, Mountrail, and McKenzie Counties; can register at vaccinereg.health.nd.gov
Interested individuals can also make a vaccine appointment at the following locations:
CHI St. Alexius 701-572-7651
Tioga Medical Center 701-664-3368
Trinity Health 701-572-7711