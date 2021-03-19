Lower COVID-19 infection rates and loosening state regulations have led to more long-term care facilities opening up some visitation.
Members of the North Dakota VP3 Team, North Dakota Long Term Care Association and Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force held a briefing on Wed, March 17 to give an update on the pandemic within North Dakota's long-term care facilities.
Of the state's more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19, around 10 percent were from long-term care facilities. While 10 percent of cases came from those facilities, they represented about 60 percent of the state's COVID deaths.
"As I look at this last year, it's been tremendously difficult on all of North Dakota, but most especially our long-term care facility residents, staff and families." said North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson. "It has been a year that none of us quite expected and none of us ever would have thought would have lasted this long. But there are really some great rays of hope."
One of those rays comes from a recent decrease in visitor restrictions. Peterson said the change in guidelines is related to the decreasing number of cases within the state. Currently, she said, there are only six long-term care facility residents and 26 staff positive with COVID. This is a drastic change from November, when there were around 1,630 positive residents and staff.
"We're very hopeful for this spring, hopeful for these decreasing numbers, and hopeful that visitation is going to be impacted in a meaningful way." Peterson said.
Peterson also gave credit to the state's vaccine distribution for the positive impact it has had on North Dakota's long-term facility residents. Seth Fisher and Rosanne Schmidt, the state's Vulnerable Population Protection Plan State Regional Coordinators, spoke more on the new visitation guidelines, with Schmidt saying that around 15 of the state's 79 facilities had some form of limited visitation.
Schmidt added that vaccination also plays a part in visitation, as residents who have received the vaccine are more able to receive visitors.
"We can do more things with visitation for those that are vaccinated," Schmidt explained. "We have residents that have a really high percentage of vaccinations; I think we're at about 90 percent or very close to it. (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services') benchmark was 70 percent, and we're well above that in North Dakota."
Additionally, with Gov. Doug Burgum rescinding several COVID-19 related executive orders, Schmidt said long-term care facilities now have more freedom in decision making for how they would like to manage their facilities from a visitation standpoint.
"We still have CDC guidance that we will continue to put together and keep updated with the latest information," Schmidt added. "But they do have more latitude in local decisions."
Fisher applauded the inclusion of monoclonal antibody therapeutics as a major victory in the state's battle against the virus. That, paired with the vaccine, have helped pave the road to facilities allowing residents to spend time with their families, something many other states have yet to allow.
"The addition of vaccination and monoclonal antibody therapeutics have really been huge tools that we now have in our toolbox that we didn't have when we were at the peak of this pandemic," Fisher said. "When we look back and reflect on the past year, where we were then and where we are now, we've really been a national leader in a lot of categories. One of those has been the ability to have open visitation far earlier than many other states to our borders."
For more information regarding the state's COVID-19 guidelines and response, visit www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.