The Williston and Williams County economic numbers for December have been released, showing decreases in several sectors.
The Economy at a Glance report is compiled by Williston Economic Development, with data coming from the Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Office of the State Tax Commissioner and Job Service of North Dakota.
Workforce
10.7 percent: The Williams County unemployment rate as of November 2020, compared to 1.7 percent in 2019. This is up down from 11.6 percent in October. The state’s unemployment is 4.1 percent, up from 2 percent in 2019.
Sales Tax Distributions
$16,842,481: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williston. This is $5,736,399 lower than this time in 2019.
$20,218,786: The 2020 year-to-date distributions for Williams County, showing a decrease of $9,107,274 from 2019.
Taxable Sales and Purchases
-50.22 percent: The percentage change from 2020 second quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williston, which totaled $208,821,500 in 2020, down from $419,452,002 from the second quarter of 2019.
-49.66 percent: The percentage change from second quarter taxable sales and purchases in Williams County, which totaled $224,814,946 in 2020, a decrease from $446,582,876 in the second quarter of 2019.
Real Estate
433: The year-to-date number of single-family homes sold in Williston. The number is down from 506 in 2019.
$286,863: The 2020 year-to-date average sale price of a single-family home in Williston. The average is $9,186 higher than the same period in 2019, which had an average price of $277,677.
Transportation
31,525: 2020 year-to-date enplanements in Williston. That is a decrease of 56,710 from 2019. There were 2,237 enplanements in Dec 2020, compared to 7,674 in 2019.
Building Permits
489: The year-to-date number of building permits issued in Williston, up from 474 in 2019. This includes permits for 36 new residential, 15 new commercial buildings and one new apartment/duplex.
$42,871,134: The total year-to-date value of the building permits issued. This is down from $73,531,513 in 2019.
School Enrollment
4,160: Students enrolled in Williston Public School District No. 1.
653: The number of students enrolled in Williams County Public School District No. 8.
Births
816: Number of births at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston in 2020, down from 956. There were 65 births in December in both 2019 and 2020.