When the Salvation Army said their food pantry was in need of help, the community stepped to show their support almost immediately. Now, some local businesses have teamed up to make sure the Salvation Army and other area food pantries get the supplies they need for the citizens they serve.
Williston Auto General Manager Drew Balogh heard about the hit the pantry had taken amid the COVID-19 crisis, and reached out to some colleagues in the industry to team up and put together a food drive for the pantry. JC LaBar, General Manager of Red Rock Ford, had already worked with the Williston Community Builders during their Easter food drive, providing vehicles for them to haul the enormous amounts of food they received.
LaBar thought the idea of a drive-through event would attract more people, so he, Balogh and managers from Black Magic Harley-Davidson, Rugby Homes and RV Center and Mondak Motorsports put together a "Food Drive Thru" at Black Magic's facility.
From noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, Black Magic's lot became essentially became a social distance car show, with vehicles and motorcycles from the dealerships on display, as well as some cool custom rides courtesy of the Basin Kruzers and some fire fighting equipment from the Williston Fire Department. Hundreds of cars came through, dropping off food and monetary donations as they checked out the rides. Balogh said that so many donations were given that it filled the beds of three pickup trucks, and ended up being more than 2,000 pounds worth of items for the pantry.
"This was fully intended to help out our community," Balogh told the Williston Herald. "So many folks have been affected by the oil crisis, and then they get hit with the double whammy of the oil crisis and the coronavirus, so we felt as a group of business people that the community does so much for us, we're going to do something for them."
"If we don't help the community, we don't have a community." added Tim Sorenson, general manager of Rugby Homes and RV Center. "All of our business is derived from members of the community, so we just want to help give back, especially now, because times are tough for all of us."
Aside from the food donation, the Salvation Army received more than $2,000 in monetary donation, which Lt. Joseph Irvine said will go towards the purchase of a refrigeration unit for the pantry. Since his initial request for assistance, Irvine said he has been overwhelmed by the community's continued response.
"It is just mind-blowing," Irvine said. "When the community heard about the need, the response was tremendous. We're seeing a lot of different people across a lot of different demographics just coming together and working to help each other out."
The dealerships will continue to collect food throughout the month at each of their locations, and will be expanding their reach to help stock other local pantries as well.