BISMARCK, N.D.— Due to school closures limiting student access, the North Dakota Water Education Foundation’s (NDWEF) deadline for submittal of applications for the Dushinske and Jamison Water Resources Scholarship has been extended to May 1, 2020. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to qualified students.
The Dushinske and Jamison Water Resources Scholarship recognizes the distinguished service of Russell Dushinske and Warren Jamison, The NDWEF, family, friends and colleagues established a scholarship endowment in memory of their dedicated leadership and lifelong devotion to water development in North Dakota.
The Dushinske and Jamison Water Resources Scholarship Endowment will provide $1,500 scholarships to four deserving students who currently attend or plan to attend a North Dakota college or university. Preference for scholarship awards will be to students studying a water-related field or whose families have an active role in North Dakota water management, but any student is eligible to apply.
“This endowment is a testament to the commitment and effort both these water leaders gave to water projects and water organizations in North Dakota,” says Michael Dwyer, NDWEF’s executive director.
Scholarship applications are available by calling the NDWEF office at 701-223-8332, emailing editor@ndwater.net or visiting https://ndwater.org/scholarship-program/ and clicking on the scholarship application link. Contributions to the endowment can be made to the NDWEF at PO Box 2254, Bismarck, ND 58502.