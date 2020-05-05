FARGO, N.D. – Central North Dakota based country music group Dakota Bay will host a virtual concert to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank on Thursday, May 7, at 7 p.m. as the hunger-relief organization continues to respond to an increase in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dakota Bay will pre-record the virtual concert and the event will air on Facebook LIVE on Thursday on the Facebook page for the Great Plains Food Bank (@GreatPlainsFoodBank).
What: Dakota Bay virtual concert to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.
When: Thursday, May 7, 7 p.m. (Central Time).
Where: Facebook page for the Great Plains Food Bank (@GreatPlainsFoodBank).
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit children, seniors and families across North Dakota and western Minnesota hard. Since the pandemic struck, the Great Plains Food Bank has seen a 44 percent increase in the need for food assistance through its partner food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens and a 79 percent increase through its Mobile Food Pantry.
This is the fifth date in the virtual concert series to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank. The organization was happy to also work previously with Blind Joe (April 2), Kat Perkins (April 10), 32 Below (April 17) and Tigirlily (April 23).
About the Great Plains Food Bank
Now it its 38th year, the Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota’s only food bank. Its partner network includes 213 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs operating in 99 communities across N.D. and Clay County, Minn. Since 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank, through its partners and programs, have distributed more than 175 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need. The Great Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network and was named the Not-for-Profit of the Year for 2018 by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.