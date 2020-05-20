North Dakota reported Wednesday, May 20, that four more men who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, bring the total number who have died to the disease to 49.
Two men in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s, all from Cass County and all of whom had underlying health conditions, died Tuesday, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
The state also recorded 102 new confirmed cases of the disease after receiving results from 2,105 tests. There have been 2,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. The state has received results from 72,003 tests and tested 59,200 people. Some people have been tested multiple times.
The daily positive rate for tests received Tuesday was 6.9%.
In all, 142 people have been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 and 38 are currently being treated in the hospital.
The state lists 1,302 people as recovered, up 33 from the day before.
Of the 49 people who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the state lists causes of death for 41. Of those, 37 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death and the other four list another primary cause. Results from the remaining eight cases are still pending.
Of the people who have died, 31 were 80 years old or older, 10 were in their 70s, three were in their 60s, two were in their 50s and three were in their 40s.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Man in his 60s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
· Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
· Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
· Man in his 60s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 3
Cass County – 49
Grand Forks – 2
Morton County – 23
Nelson County – 1
Richland County - 2
Stutsman County – 1
Traill County – 18
Walsh County – 1
Ward County – 1
Williams County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
72,003 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,105 total tests from yesterday)
59,200 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,469 unique individuals from yesterday)
57,105 – Total Negative (+1,368 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,095 – Total Positive (+102 unique individuals from yesterday)
Please note that after investigation a previously reported case from Cass County was from out of state.
6.9% – Daily Positivity Rate
142 – Total Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)
38 – Currently Hospitalized (+8 individuals from yesterday)
1,302 – Total Recovered (+33 individuals from yesterday)
49 – Total Deaths (+4 individual from yesterday)