Two people from Cass County have died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the state's total deaths to 51.
A man in his 70s and a man in his 90s died Wednesday, May 20. Both men had underlying health conditions.
The state also recorded 134 confirmed new cases of the disease, bringing the state's total to 2,229. There were 2,757 test results received Wednesday and the state has tested more than 61,000 people.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 144 people have been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. There are 39 people currently hospitalized with the disease.
The state lists 1,340 as recovered, an increase of 38 from the previous day.
Of the 51 people who have died after contracting COVID-19, death certificates for 38 list the disease as the primary cause of death. Six others list another primary cause of death. Results for eight are still pending.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
· Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Bottineau County - 1
Burleigh County - 6
Cass County – 93
Emmons County - 4
Grand Forks – 1
Mercer County – 1
Morton County – 1
Pierce County – 1
Ramsey County – 1
Richland County – 1
Ward County - 24
BY THE NUMBERS
74,760 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,757 total tests from yesterday)
61,279 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,079 unique individuals from yesterday)
59,050 – Total Negative (+1,945 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,229 – Total Positive (+134 unique individuals from yesterday)
4.9% – Daily Positivity Rate
Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
144 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
39 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
1,340 – Total Recovered (+38 individuals from yesterday)
51 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)