A man in his 80s from Cass County who was infected with COVID-19 has died, the 52nd COVID-19 patient in the state to do so.
The North Dakota Department of Health reported the man had underlying health conditions.
The state confirmed 90 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, May 21, bringing the total number to 2,317. There were 2,477 test results received. The state has processed 77,447 tests to date.
Three more people were hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. To date, 147 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment and 39 remain in the hospital.
The state reported 65 people recovered Thursday, and it lists the total number of recoveries at 1,405. There are 860 active cases.
Of the 52 people who died after being infected with COVID-19, 38 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause, six list another primary cause of death and eight are still pending.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 2
Cass County – 74
Eddy County – 6
Emmons County – 1
Grand Forks County – 1
Griggs County – 1
Richland County – 1
Ward County – 1
Williams County - 3
BY THE NUMBERS
77,447 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,477 total tests from yesterday)
62,830 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,551 unique individuals from yesterday)
60,513 – Total Negative (+1,463 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,317 – Total Positive (+90 unique individuals from yesterday)
After investigation it was determined that one case from Cass was from out of state and one case from Cass was determined to be a false positive.
3.6% – Daily Positivity Rate
Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
147 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
39 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
1,405 – Total Recovered (+65 individuals from yesterday)
52 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)