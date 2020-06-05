Five more people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, including the first case in North Dakota not involving underlying health conditions.
A man in his 60s from Grand Forks County died Thursday, June 4. He did not have underlying health conditions, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
Four others from Cass County — a man in his 90s, a man and a woman in their 80s and a woman in her 70s — also died. All four had underlying health conditions.
To date, 71 people died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 56 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause, eight list another primary cause and seven are pending.
The state reported 40 new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 2,624 test results received. There have been 2,745 confirmed cases.
Five more people have been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, bringing the total to 30 currently hospitalized. In all, 180 people have been hospitalized.
The state lists 2,242 people as recovered, an increase of 33 from the day before,
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 60s from Grand Forks County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 2
Cass County – 32
Mercer County – 1
Richland County – 1
Sioux County – 1
Stutsman County – 1
Ward County - 2
BY THE NUMBERS
107,509 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,624 total tests from yesterday)
76,856 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,112 unique individuals from yesterday)
74,111 – Total Negative (+1,073 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,745 – Total Positive (+40 unique individuals from yesterday)
A duplicative case reported yesterday from Cass County was removed from the total.
1.5% – Daily Positivity Rate**
180 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
30 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)
2,242 – Total Recovered (+33 individuals from yesterday)
71 – Total Deaths*** (+5 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.