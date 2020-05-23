North Dakota's daily positive test rate for COVID-19 fell Friday, May 22, to 2%, down from nearly 5% the day before.
The state recorded 49 new confirmed cases of the disease, making 2,365 to date. There were 2,408 test results received Friday and the state has processed 80,046 tests to date.
Three more people were hospitalized with complications from COVID-19. Thirty-nine people are currently hospitalized and 150 people have been hospitalized so far.
Forty-six more people were listed as recovered, bringing the total so far to 1.451.
Fifty-two people who contracted COVID-19 have died. The state reported that a man from Cass County who died Thursday was in his 90s, not his 80s as originally reported.
Of those deaths, 39 death certificates record COVID-19 as the primary cause, seven record another primary cause of death and six cases are pending.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Updated to reflect that the individual from yesterday who died with COVID was in his 90s, not 80s.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 46
Grand Forks County - 1
Ransom County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
80,046 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,408 total tests from yesterday)
64,148 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,318 unique individuals from yesterday)
61,783 – Total Negative (+1,270 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,365 – Total Positive (+49 unique individuals from yesterday)
After investigation it was determined that one case from Cass was from out of state and was removed from the total.
2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**
150 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
39 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
1,451 – Total Recovered (+46 individuals from yesterday)
52 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)