North Dakota reported 48 more cases of COVID 19 from tests conducted Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,625. That was out of 1,261 tests, which makes for a positive rate of 2 percent.
The state lists 2,078 recoveries, an increase of 119 from Sunday.
The number of currently hospitalized patients dropped one to 35. In all, 169 have been hospitalized since the state began tracking.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the state’s death toll at 61. Forty-seven of the deaths list COVID-19 as the primary cause. Seven list a different primary cause, and the cause in seven are still pending.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Barnes County - 1
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 40
Grand Forks County – 2
Ransom County – 1
Stutsman County – 1
Traill County – 1
Walsh County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
97,111 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,378 total tests from yesterday)
73,301 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,261 unique individuals from yesterday)
70,676 – Total Negative (+1,213 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,625 – Total Positive (+48 unique individuals from yesterday)
2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**
169 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
35 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
2,078 – Total Recovered (+119 individuals from yesterday)
61 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.