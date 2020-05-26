North Dakota's active COVID-19 case count has fallen again after the state listed 150 people as recovered from the disease.
On Monday, May 25. the state confirmed 43 new cases of the disease out of 976 tests. To date there have been 2,422 confirmed cases. With the 150 new people added in, a total of 1,701 are listed as recovered.
The state lists 667 active cases.
There have been a total of 156 people hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 and there are 40 people currently hospitalized.
There have been 54 people who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 40 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, seven list another primary cause of death and seven cases are pending.
LAB EQUIPMENT MALFUNCTION
The lab experienced a recent malfunction on two pieces of lab equipment. Out of an abundance of caution, 82 positive results will be considered inconclusive and the individuals have been asked to retest. All the facilities involved have been notified. The issue was caught quickly and early; the malfunction has been corrected and has not impacted lab processing.
The retests will run over the next couple of days - an update will be provided in future news releases and more information will be provided at the news conference on Tuesday. For now, the previous results remain in the total positive count and will be adjusted after the results are in. More to come.
Total Retests Complete: 65
Positive: 1
Negative: 64
1 individual declined testing and is self-isolate at home
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Cass County – 38
Grand Forks County - 3
Rolette County – 1
Walsh County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
85,479 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+976 total tests from yesterday)
66,854 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+504 unique individuals from yesterday)
64,432 – Total Negative (+539 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,422 – Total Positive (43 unique individuals from yesterday)
Updated to reflect the change the reversal in positives due to the equipment malfunction in the lab.
4.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**
156 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
40 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
1,701 – Total Recovered (+150 individuals from yesterday)
54 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)