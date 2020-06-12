North Dakota reported 38 new COVID-19 cases Friday, June 12, and a positive test rate of 1.1%.
There have been 3,018 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far in the state. On Thursday, the state received 3,410 test results. Of those 1,340 were new tests and the rest were people being retested. In all, the state has received results from 126,489 tests. There have been 84,164 people tested.
Four people were admitted to the hospital for treatment of COVID-19 complications. Thirty-five people are currently hospitalized and 197 have been hospitalized to date.
The state lists 2,573 people as having recovered, up 58 from the day before.
In all, 74 people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 64 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, eight list another primary cause and two are still pending.
Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 6
Cass County – 22
Grand Forks County – 2
LaMoure County – 2
McLean County – 1
Morton County – 1
Richland County – 1
Sioux County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
126,489 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,410 total tests from yesterday)
84,164 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,376 unique individuals from yesterday)
81,148 – Total Negative (+1,340 unique individuals from yesterday)
3,016 – Total Positive (+36 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**
197 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)
35 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
2,573 – Total Recovered (+58 individuals from yesterday)
74 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individuals from yesterday)