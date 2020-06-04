North Dakota reported 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 3,569 test results received Wednesday, June 3.
There have been 2,706 confirmed cases to date.
There were 1,242 new people tested, and the state has received 104,888 test results.
A total of 175 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 complications and 32 are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.
The state lists 2,209 people as recovered, up 40 people from the prior day. To date, 66 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Barnes County – 1
Bottineau County - 1
Burleigh County - 2
Cass County – 20
Mountrail County – 1
Richland County – 1
Sargent County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
104,888 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,569 total tests from yesterday)
75,744 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,242 unique individuals from yesterday)
73,038 – Total Negative (+1,215 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,706 – Total Positive (+27 unique individuals from yesterday)
0.8% – Daily Positivity Rate**
175 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
32 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)
2,209 – Total Recovered (+40 individuals from yesterday)
66 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.