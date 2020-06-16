Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County – 9
Cass County – 9
Grand Forks County – 1
McLean County – 1
Morton County – 1
Ransom County – 1
Walsh County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
135,691 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,797 total tests from yesterday)
88,651 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+875 unique individuals from yesterday)
85,527 – Total Negative (+852 unique individuals from yesterday)
3,124 – Total Positive (+23 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.3% – Daily Positivity Rate**
200 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
26 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)
2,720 – Total Recovered (+37 individuals from yesterday)
74 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individuals from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.