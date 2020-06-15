North Dakota added 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 3,101.
There were 2,025 test results received, of which 896 were people being tested for the first time. The daily positive rate was 1.1%.
Four people were released from the hospital. To date there have been 197 people hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 and 31 are still hospitalized.
The state lists 2,683 people as having recovered, up 25 from the day before.
To date, 74 people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 65 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, eight list another primary cause of death and one case is still pending.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County – 2
Cass County – 15
Grand Forks County – 2
Morton County – 2
Sioux County – 1
BY THE NUMBERS
133,896 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,025 total tests from yesterday)
87,776 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+896 unique individuals from yesterday)
84,675 – Total Negative (+875 unique individuals from yesterday)
3,101 – Total Positive (+22 unique individuals from yesterday)
After investigation it was discovered that a previously reported case from Cass County was from out of state.
1.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**
197 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
31 – Currently Hospitalized (-4 individuals from yesterday)
2,683 – Total Recovered (+25 individuals from yesterday)
74 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individuals from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.