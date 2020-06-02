Four more people died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the state’s daily coronavirus report, bringing the total number who have died with COVID-19 to 65.
Three women, one in her 60s, one in her 80s and one in her 90s, and one man in his 90s died on Monday. All of them lived in Cass County and had underlying health conditions.
The state reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 out of 343 tests received Monday. To date, there have been 2,646 confirmed cases.
One more person was hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, and 34 are currently hospitalized. Since the state started tracking, 170 people have been hospitalized.
The state lists 2,127 people as having recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 49 from Monday.
Of the 65 people who have died, 51 deaths list COVID-19 as a primary cause. Eight list something other than COVID-19 as the primary cause, and six where death certificates are still pending.
The state lists three deaths as presumed positive. This is based on either symptoms or exposure, but there was not a positive test result to corroborate.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Woman in her 60s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
· Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
· Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
· Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
• Burleigh County - 1
• Cass County – 18
• Dickey County – 1
• Mountrail County – 1
• Ward County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
98,717 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,611 total tests from yesterday)
73,644 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+343 unique individuals from yesterday)
70,998 – Total Negative (+322 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,646 – Total Positive (+22 unique individuals from yesterday)
After investigation it was determined that a previously reported case from Cass County was from out of state.
1.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**
170 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
34 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
2,127 – Total Recovered (+49 individuals from yesterday)
65 – Total Deaths*** (+4 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.