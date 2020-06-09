North Dakota reported 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total so far to 2,901.
The state received results from 1,624 tests Monday, June 8, of which 486 were from new, never-before-tested people. In all, the state has processed 116,878 test results from 80,666 people.
Monday's positive rate was 1.4%.
Five new people were admitted to hospitals for complications from COVID-19, and there are 32 people hospitalized. So far, 189 people have required hospitalization.
The state lists 2,450 people as having recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 114 from the day before.
To date, 72 people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 59 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, eight list another primary cause of death and five are still pending.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Benson County – 1
Bottineau County - 1
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 13
Kidder County – 1
McLean County – 1
Richland County – 2
Rolette County – 1
Stark County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
116,878 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,624 total tests from yesterday)
80,666 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+486 unique individuals from yesterday)
77,765 – Total Negative (+465 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,901 – Total Positive (+22 unique individuals from yesterday)
After investigation it was determined that a previously reported case from Stutsman County was from out of state.
1.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**
189 – Total Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
32 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
2,450 – Total Recovered (+114 individuals from yesterday)
72 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.