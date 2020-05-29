North Dakota reported two more people died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total of such people to 59.
A woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s both died Thursday, May 28. Both lived in Cass County and both had underlying health conditions.
The state reported 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 out of 2,894 test results received Thursday. To date, there have been 2,520 confirmed cases.
Three more people have been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, and 36 people are currently hospitalized. Since the state started tracking, 164 people have been hospitalized.
The state lists 1,882 people as having recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 89 from the previous day.
Of the 59 people who have died after being infected with COVID-19, 45 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause, seven list a different primary cause and seven cases are still pending.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 30
Grand Forks County – 3
Richland County – 1
Rolette County – 1
Stutsman County – 4
BY THE NUMBERS
89,599 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,894 total tests from yesterday)
69,453 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,199 unique individuals from yesterday)
66,933 – Total Negative (+1,160 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,520 – Total Positive (+40 unique individuals from yesterday)
Please note a case reported from Cass County ended up being from out of state.
1.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**
164 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
36 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
1,882 – Total Recovered (+89 individuals from yesterday)
59 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.