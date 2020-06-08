North Dakota's added 19 confirmed new COVID-19 cases out of 1,415 test results received on Sunday for a positive rate of 1.3.
To date, the state has confirmed 2,880 cases of the disease. There have been 115,259 test results received and 80,180 unique individuals tests.
One new person has required hospitalization for complications from COVID-19, bringing the total number hospitalized to 29. There have been 184 people hospitalized in all.
The state lists 2,336 people as recovered, up 29 from the day before.
To date. 72 people died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 56 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, eight list another primary cause of death and eight results are pending.
Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 1
Cass County – 6
Grand Forks County – 2
Stutsman County – 8
Wells County - 2
BY THE NUMBERS
115,259 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,415 total tests from yesterday)
80,180 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+247 unique individuals from yesterday)
77,300 – Total Negative (+228 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,880 – Total Positive (+19 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.3% – Daily Positivity Rate**
184 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
29 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
2,336 – Total Recovered (+29 individuals from yesterday)
72 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.Daily