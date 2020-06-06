A man in his 90s from Cass County is the 72nd person to die after contracting COVID-19.
The man, who had underlying health conditions, died Friday, June 5.
The state confirmed 71 new cases of the disease out of 4,034 test results received Friday. There have been 2,816 cofirmed cases.
Two more people were hospitalized with complications from the disease. Currently, 29 are hospitalized and a total of 182 have been hospitalized.
The state reports 2,268 people as recovered, up 26 from the day before.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Barnes County – 3
Benson County - 1
Burleigh County - 6
Cass County – 46
LaMoure County – 1
Richland County – 3
Sheridan County – 1
Stutsman County – 5
Walsh County – 1
Ward County – 2
Wells County - 2
BY THE NUMBERS
111,537 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,034 total tests from yesterday)
78,880 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,024 unique individuals from yesterday)
76,064 – Total Negative (+1,953 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,816 – Total Positive (+71 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.8% – Daily Positivity Rate**
182 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
29 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
2,268 – Total Recovered (+26 individuals from yesterday)
72 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)