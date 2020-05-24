A lab malfunction on two pieces of lab equipment has called into question 82 positive test results for COVID-19, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
The state is going to ask the subjects of those 82 tests to be retested and in the announcement said the malfunction has been corrected.
"The retests will run over the next couple of days - an update will be provided in future news releases and at the news conference on Tuesday," a news release about the results reads. "For now, the previous results remain in the total positive count and will be adjusted as needed as retests are resulted."
A 90 year old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 was the 53rd person to die with the disease. The man lived in Cass County and had underlying health conditions.
There were 2,414 test results received Saturday, May 23, and 54 new confirmed positive results. That brings the total number of cases to 2,418.
The state listed 1,496 people as recovered, up 45 from the day before.
There have been 152 people hospitalized to date with complications of the disease and 40 are currently hospitalized.
Of the 53 people who have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, 39 death certificates list the disease as the primary cause of death, seven list another primary cause and the results of seven are pending.
LAB EQUIPMENT MALFUNCTION
The lab experienced a recent malfunction on two pieces of lab equipment. Out of an abundance of caution, 82 positive results will be considered inconclusive and the individuals will be asked to retest. All the facilities involved have been notified. The issue was caught quickly and early; the malfunction is being corrected and will not impact lab processing or capacity.
The retests will run over the next couple of days - an update will be provided in future news releases and at the news conference on Tuesday. For now, the previous results remain in the total positive count and will be adjusted as needed as retests are resulted.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 2
Cass County – 42
Grand Forks County - 2
Richland County – 5
Traill County – 1
Walsh County - 2
BY THE NUMBERS
82,460 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,414 total tests from yesterday)
65,488 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,340 unique individuals from yesterday)
63,070 – Total Negative (+1,287 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,418 – Total Positive (+54 unique individuals from yesterday)
After analysis it was determined that a case from yesterday identified as positive was negative and is reflected in today’s total.
2.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**
152 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
40 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
1,496 – Total Recovered (+45 individuals from yesterday)
53 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.