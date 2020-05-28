A man in his 80s is the 57th person in North Dakota to die after being infected with COVID-19.
The man, from Cass County, had underlying health conditions.
North Dakota added 42 confirmed cases Wednesday, May 27, out of 1,978 tests performed, bringing the state's confirmed case count to 2,481.
The number of people hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 fell five on Wednesday, to 35. A total of 161 have been hospitalized.
The state lists 1,793 people as having recovered, an increase of 31 from the day before.
Of the 57 people who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. 45 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause, seven list another primary cause and five cases are still pending.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 2
Cass County – 36
Grand Forks County – 1
Richland County – 1
Traill County – 1
Ward County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
86,728 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,978 total tests from yesterday)
68,254 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+914 unique individuals from yesterday)
65,773 – Total Negative (+872 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,481 – Total Positive (+42 unique individuals from yesterday)
2.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**
161 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
35 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)
1,793 – Total Recovered (+31 individuals from yesterday)
57 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.