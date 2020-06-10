A woman in her 80s who lived in Cass County is the 73rd person in North Dakota to die after contracting COVID-19.
The woman, who died Tuesday, June 9, had underlying health conditions. Of the 73 deaths of people who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, 64 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death.
Eight list another primary cause and the result of one is pending.
The state added 40 new confirmed cases of the disease, for a total of 2,941 confirmed cases. There were 2,845 test results received Tuesday for a positive rate of 1.4%.
Four more people have been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, and 33 are currently hospitalized. In all, 193 people have been hospitalized.
The state lists 2,482 people as recovered, up 32 from the day before.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 3
Cass County – 28
Kidder County – 1
LaMoure County – 5
Richland County – 1
Stutsman County – 2
BY THE NUMBERS
119,728 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,845 total tests from yesterday)
81,660 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+994 unique individuals from yesterday)
78,719 – Total Negative (+954 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,941 – Total Positive (+40 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.4% – Daily Positivity Rate**
193 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)
33 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
2,482 – Total Recovered (+32 individuals from yesterday)
73 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.