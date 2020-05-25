A woman in her 80s from Cass County has died, the 54th person to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The woman, who had underlying health conditions, died Sunday, May 24.
North Dakota has completed 23 retests of 82 positive test results called into question after a lab equipment malfunction. Of those, one test was positive and 22 were negative.
The state confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to date to 2,457. There were 2,043 tests performed.
There have been 154 people hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 and 41 are currently hospitalized.
The state records 55 people as newly recovered, and 1,551 are listed as recovered so far.
Of the 54 people who died after contracting COVID-19, death certificates for 39 list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, seven list another primary cause and eight are still pending.
LAB EQUIPMENT MALFUNCTION
The lab experienced a recent malfunction on two pieces of lab equipment. Out of an abundance of caution, 82 positive results will be considered inconclusive and the individuals have been asked to retest. All the facilities involved have been notified. The issue was caught quickly and early; the malfunction has been corrected and has not impacted lab processing.
The retests will run over the next couple of days - an update will be provided in future news releases and more information will be provided at the news conference on Tuesday. For now, the previous results remain in the total positive count and will be adjusted after all the results are in. More to come.
Total Retests Complete: 23
Positive: 1
Negative: 22
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Cass County – 37
Grand Forks County - 2
Ransom County – 1
BY THE NUMBERS
84,503 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,043 total tests from yesterday)
66,350 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+862 unique individuals from yesterday)
63,893 – Total Negative (+823 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,457 – Total Positive (+40 unique individuals from yesterday)
A case from yesterday identified as positive was negative and is reflected in today’s total.
2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**
154 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
41 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
1,551 – Total Recovered (+55 individuals from yesterday)
54 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)