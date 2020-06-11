A woman in her 70s is the 74th person in North Dakota to die after being infected with COVID-19.
The woman, who lived in Cass County, had underlying health conditions. Of the 74 people who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, 64 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death. eight list another primary cause of death and two are still pending.
There were 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, June 10, bringing the state's total number of confirmed cases to 2,980. There were 3,375 test results received Wednesday for a positive rate of 1.2%.
There are 32 people currently hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 and 190 people have been hospitalized so far.
The state lists 2,515 people as recovered from COVID-19, up 33 from the day before.
Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 3
Cass County – 26
Dickey County – 1
McKenzie County – 3
Morton County – 1
Ransom County – 1
Richland County – 1
Traill County – 1
Ward County – 1
Williams County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
123,082 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+3,375 total tests from yesterday)
82,788 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,128 unique individuals from yesterday)
79,808 – Total Negative (+1,089 unique individuals from yesterday)
2,980 – Total Positive (+39 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.2% – Daily Positivity Rate**
193 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
32 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)
2,515 – Total Recovered (+33 individuals from yesterday)
74 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.